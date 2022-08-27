S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,642,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,217,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in S&P Global by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 78,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

SPGI traded down $15.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $364.06. 1,358,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.32. The firm has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

