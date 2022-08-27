SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,651 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPAB opened at $26.34 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $30.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04.

