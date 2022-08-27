SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Stake Cut by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,934 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 77,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SPIP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 471,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,104. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $32.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96.

