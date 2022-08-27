Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SR. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.33.

Spire Trading Down 2.0 %

SR stock opened at $72.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.47. Spire has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $79.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,037,000 after acquiring an additional 106,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spire by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,290,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,845,000 after acquiring an additional 38,078 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 20.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after acquiring an additional 274,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Spire by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spire by 5.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,234,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,816,000 after acquiring an additional 60,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

