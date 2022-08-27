SSE (LON:SSE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,736.36

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,736.36 ($20.98) and traded as high as GBX 1,849.51 ($22.35). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,822.50 ($22.02), with a volume of 1,659,204 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,909 ($23.07).

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,746.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,738.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.93.

Insider Activity

SSE Company Profile

In other news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 59,061 shares of SSE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($21.22), for a total value of £1,037,111.16 ($1,253,155.10).

(Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.