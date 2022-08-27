Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Update

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Stabilis Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SLNG opened at $4.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $91.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Stabilis Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $7.67.
Stabilis Solutions Company Profile
