Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Update

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNG opened at $4.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $91.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Stabilis Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

