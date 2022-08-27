Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the July 31st total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance

Staffing 360 Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 39,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.89 million for the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%. Equities analysts predict that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Separately, Greenridge Global cut their target price on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

