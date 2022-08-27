STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of STAG Industrial worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of STAG opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $48.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 114.06%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

