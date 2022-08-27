Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.74 and a 200-day moving average of $125.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.04 and a 12-month high of $199.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.