STATERA (STA) One Day Volume Tops $5,087.00

STATERA (STA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, STATERA has traded up 3% against the dollar. STATERA has a market cap of $525,085.85 and $5,087.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STATERA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STATERA alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00830132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

STATERA Coin Profile

STATERA was first traded on July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 78,985,089 coins and its circulating supply is 78,984,834 coins. STATERA’s official website is stateratoken.com. STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

STATERA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STATERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STATERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STATERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STATERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STATERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.