Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $964.03 million.

Stevanato Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:STVN traded down €0.28 ($0.29) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €17.35 ($17.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,663. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €13.35 ($13.62) and a 52 week high of €29.18 ($29.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.65.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.12). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of €234.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €228.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Stevanato Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €26.08 ($26.62).

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Stevanato Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Stevanato Group by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Stories

