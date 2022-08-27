Steven L. Fasman Sells 4,811 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Catalent stock traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,771. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.34 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,210,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,891,000 after purchasing an additional 34,828 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

