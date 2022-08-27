Stifel Nicolaus Raises J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $148.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.82.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $141.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.05. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.44.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 145,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

