Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

SYBT has been the subject of several other reports. Hovde Group began coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $72.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,874.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $190,500.42. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 41,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,747.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,874.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,071 shares of company stock worth $1,178,966. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,805,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,064,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,014,000 after acquiring an additional 59,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,435,000 after acquiring an additional 61,701 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.