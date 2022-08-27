StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Air T from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Air T Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48. Air T has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air T

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 4.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned about 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

