StockNews.com Begins Coverage on US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

US Ecology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $48.09.

Institutional Trading of US Ecology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 512.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

