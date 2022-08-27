StockNews.com Downgrades Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

WRE stock opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 198.30 and a beta of 0.85. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $26.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 680.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 750,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 60,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.