StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Eastern Trading Down 1.6 %
EML opened at $20.13 on Thursday. Eastern has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $33,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern
Eastern Company Profile
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastern (EML)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.