StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Trading Down 1.6 %

EML opened at $20.13 on Thursday. Eastern has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Eastern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $33,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

Eastern Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eastern by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eastern by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern in the fourth quarter worth about $8,114,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.