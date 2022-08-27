StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) by 152.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

