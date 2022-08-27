StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kamada from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.03 on Thursday. Kamada has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $223.94 million, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 111.2% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 103.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter.

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

