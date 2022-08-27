StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Trinity Biotech Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.33. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 347.92% and a negative net margin of 15.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth $1,221,000. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

