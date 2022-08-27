StockNews.com Lowers Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Seaboard Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of SEB opened at $4,094.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.35. Seaboard has a 1-year low of $3,535.57 and a 1-year high of $4,400.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,937.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.36.
About Seaboard
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seaboard (SEB)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.