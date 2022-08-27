StockNews.com Lowers Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Seaboard Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SEB opened at $4,094.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.35. Seaboard has a 1-year low of $3,535.57 and a 1-year high of $4,400.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,937.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.36.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

