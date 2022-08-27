StockNews.com Lowers Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to Hold

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,457. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

