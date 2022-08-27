Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $10.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $10,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $4.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,698. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.94. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.55 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

