Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $50.07 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 9.5% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $50,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,797,000 after purchasing an additional 246,478 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,485,812,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,200,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,029,000 after buying an additional 268,150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of VTI traded down $6.98 on Friday, reaching $203.77. 3,550,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,283. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

