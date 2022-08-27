Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $13.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $372.51. 5,153,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,440,192. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.95.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.