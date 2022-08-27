Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

IWS traded down $3.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.64. 306,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,250. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.36 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.