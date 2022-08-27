Stride (NYSE:LRN) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Price Performance

LRN stock opened at $37.83 on Thursday. Stride has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.90 million. Stride had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stride will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Stride by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Stride by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,571,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,369,000 after purchasing an additional 64,564 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Stride by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stride by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stride

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.