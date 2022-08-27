Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

Stryker Stock Down 4.5 %

SYK stock opened at $207.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.70. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.