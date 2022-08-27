Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,151,000 after buying an additional 202,346 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3,307.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after buying an additional 138,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,524,000 after buying an additional 132,954 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 787,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,004,000 after buying an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,065,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,671,000 after purchasing an additional 106,185 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHR stock opened at $159.33 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $145.93 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.92.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

