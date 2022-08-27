Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $199.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

