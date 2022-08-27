Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $812,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.24. The company has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

