Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Invests $620,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,270,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,949,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,201,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $11,747,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,356,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.16. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.