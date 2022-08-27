Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Purchases 352 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 151.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,189,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,114,000 after acquiring an additional 24,726 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,619.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $191.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

