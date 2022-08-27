Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 5.6 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $261.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.76. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,725,947. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.