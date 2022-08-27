Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,822 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock opened at $98.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.13. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

