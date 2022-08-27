Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF opened at $29.06 on Friday. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $371.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $34.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMMF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Summit Financial Group to $31.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

