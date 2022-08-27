Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $73.5-$74.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.96 million. Sumo Logic also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.56)-($0.54) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Sumo Logic Stock Up 4.1 %

SUMO stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,137. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $34,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $34,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $33,167.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,355 shares of company stock valued at $982,008 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumo Logic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 87,184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sumo Logic by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

