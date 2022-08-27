Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sumo Logic updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.15) EPS and its FY23 guidance to ($0.56)-($0.54) EPS.

Sumo Logic Stock Up 4.1 %

Sumo Logic stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUMO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $33,530.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,978 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,807.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $40,555.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 220,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,866.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $33,530.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,888,807.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 129,355 shares of company stock worth $982,008 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,670,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 88,510 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 400.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 194,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 155,396 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,202,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 208,583 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

