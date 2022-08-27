Sun Life Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,970,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $13.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $372.51. 5,153,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,440,192. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

