Sun Life Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.3% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,870. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.10. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.