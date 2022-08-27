Sun Life Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.3% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,870. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.10. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.