Sun Life Financial Inc. Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sun Life Financial Inc. cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $6.07 on Friday, hitting $198.93. 2,204,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,974. The firm has a market cap of $172.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

