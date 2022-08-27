Sun Life Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sun Life Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 396,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,748,000 after purchasing an additional 31,748 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,472.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 60,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 56,478 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,013,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,699,000 after buying an additional 76,054 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 114,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.43. 1,139,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,587. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

