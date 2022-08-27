Sun Life Financial Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sun Life Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,344. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $106.61 and a one year high of $137.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.35%.

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

