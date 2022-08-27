Sun Life Financial Inc. Sells 9,000 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sun Life Financial Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.92. 1,212,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,294. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $53.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

