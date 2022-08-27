SunContract Price Tops $0.0226 on Top Exchanges (SNC)

SunContract (SNC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. One SunContract coin can currently be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SunContract has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SunContract has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $311,855.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SunContract

SunContract (SNC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SunContract Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

