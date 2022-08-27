SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SunOpta to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.00 and a beta of 1.57. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.47.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc sold 602,837 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $4,225,887.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 437,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,797.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Chris Whitehair bought 6,600 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 147,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,758.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc sold 602,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $4,225,887.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 437,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,797.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 679,475 shares of company stock worth $5,033,411 over the last three months. 4.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SunOpta by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in SunOpta by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 152,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

