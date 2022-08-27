SuperFarm Market Cap Achieves $52.11 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $52.11 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unidef (U) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001974 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.

SuperFarm Coin Trading

