SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Short Interest Up 500.0% in August

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

SSSSL stock remained flat at $24.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $25.95.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%.

