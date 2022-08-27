Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Invests $228,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 67,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 331,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 174.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 633,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 402,671 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 5,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $166.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

